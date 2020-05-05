Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XF0S ISIN: US00972D1054 Ticker-Symbol: AX9 
Frankfurt
05.05.20
13:15 Uhr
10,100 Euro
+2,400
+31,17 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3009,50013:52
9,3509,50013:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKEBIA
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC10,100+31,17 %
VIFOR PHARMA AG140,90+6,02 %