

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy (D) affirmed the company's full-year 2020 operating earnings guidance range of $4.25 to $4.60 per share. For the second-quarter, the company expects operating earnings in the range of $0.75 to $0.85 per share.



First quarter operating earnings was $1.09 per share, compared to operating earnings of $1.10 per share, prior year. The company estimates that its first-quarter operating earnings were negatively impacted by $0.09 per share due to milder than normal weather in its utility service territories. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter operating revenue increased year-on-year to $4.50 billion from $3.86 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter.



