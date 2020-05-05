

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, technology company Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) provided net revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



For the second quarter, the company expects net revenues in a range of $56 million to $62 million at constant first fiscal quarter 2020 exchange rates.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net revenues of $56.87 million for the quarter.



As of today, all of the company's facilities, with the exception of the facility in India, are operating fully. Nonetheless, given the impacts to date and the ongoing uncertainty concerning the magnitude of the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing economic disruption may continue to adversely affect the Company's business and financial results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken