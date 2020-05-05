

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM):



-Earnings: -$86.13 million in Q2 vs. $77.85 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.54 in Q2 vs. $0.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $87.6 million or $0.55 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.25 billion in Q2 vs. $3.41 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AECOM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de