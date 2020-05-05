CubicFarm Systems Corp.'s Livestock Feed System Enters Market In Asia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV:CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a signed sales order and payment in full for a six-section HydroGreen system from Tokyo, Japan-based GrassGo Co., Ltd. ("GrassGo"). GrassGo will sell livestock feed produced by CubicFarms' HydroGreen system and is also an authorized dealer/distributor of HydroGreen systems for the Japan market. This first machine will be available for demonstration purposes as well to the Japanese market.

The six-section machine (photo below) and its accompanying seed handling, feed handling and water systems is planned for installation in July 2020.

Photo: The fully automated HydroGreen six-section machine.

"We are excited to have our first feed system sale in Asia. GrassGo's representative toured CubicFarms' HydroGreen facility in Renner, South Dakota, and was shown the HydroGreen system's unique process to sprout grains in a controlled environment with minimal use of land, labour and water - all with the push of a button. GrassGo subsequently placed the order for the system to sell nutritious feed and also use it as a demonstration unit to market to growers in Japan," said John de Jonge, President of HydroGreen, CubicFarms' feed division.

"Japan, world-renowned for the quality of its beef, holds significant market potential for nutritious livestock feed that could contribute to better animal health, growth, milk production and reproduction. We look forward to building our relationship with GrassGo and supporting its sales efforts."

About CubicFarm® Systems Corp.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms") is a technology company that is developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary technologies enable growers around the world to produce high-quality, predictable crop yields. CubicFarms has two distinct technologies that address two distinct markets. The first technology is its patented CubicFarm™ System, which contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops. Using its unique, undulating-path growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour and energy, and maximizing yield per cubic foot. CubicFarms leverages its patented technology by operating its own R&D facility in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, selling the System to growers, licensing its technology and providing vertical farming expertise to its customers.

The second technology is CubicFarms' HydroGreen System for growing nutritious livestock feed. This system utilizes a unique process to sprout grains, such as barley and wheat, in a controlled environment with minimal use of land, labour and water. The HydroGreen System is fully automated and performs all growing functions including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding - all with the push of a button - to deliver nutritious livestock feed without the typical investment in fertilizer, chemicals, fuel, field equipment and transportation. The HydroGreen System not only provides superior nutritious feed to benefit the animal, but also enables significant environmental benefits to the farm.

