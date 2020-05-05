Ballistic Protection Market Worth $17.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ballistic Protection Market by Material (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Bulletproof Glass, Fabric), Product, Technology, Threat Level (Level II & IIA, Level III & IIIA, Level IV & Above), Platform, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Ballistic Protection Market size is projected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2020 to USD 17.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Factors such as increasing geopolitical tensions in emerging economies, changing battlefield scenarios, the need for lightweight, comfortable, and high-strength materials, rising demand for personal protection are anticipated to drive the growth of the ballistic protection industry.

By platform, the airborne segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The airborne segment of the ballistic protection market includes fixed-wing aircraft & helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). There is an increasing demand for aircraft across various aviation platforms for military purposes. This demand is also attributed to the rising military expenditure of various countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and the US.

The UAV segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR for the forecast period, 2020-2025. The growth of the airborne segment is attributed mainly because of the introduction of UAVs in battlefields due to changes in the dynamics of war.

By application, homeland security segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The homeland security segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the military segment during the forecast period Ballistic-resistant body armor is worn by homeland security officers while in the field to protect against specific ballistic threats. Homeland security officers use personal protective equipment, including body vests, ballistic helmets, and gloves, to ensure safety during any mission. Ballistic helmets protect the wearer against small arms fire and fragmentation threats. The combat systems used by homeland security officers are ballistic resistant as ceramics and thermoplastics reinforce them.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the ballistic protection market during the forecast period

The ballistic protection industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for ballistic protection systems, owing to the economic growth of countries in this region and increased defense spending in countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The governments of these countries and local industries are also signing up with the contractors and supporting them through the procurement process by providing necessary financial and infrastructure aids. The increase in the number of insurgent groups entering territories and using deadly explosives such as IEDs and bombs has further raised the need for ballistic protection systems.

Japan is the major contributor to the growth of the Asia Pacific ballistic protection market. The country aims at developing high-end indigenous military technologies to keep the armed forces upgraded and to be on par with other countries. The significant capability of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) is now likely to join other major military powers in various international operations.

A few of the major players in the ballistic protection market include BAE Systems (UK), 3M (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Koninklijke Ten Cate bv (Netherlands), Point Blank Enterprises, Inc (US), Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd (Australia) and MKU Limited (India).

