Researchers have studied the potential of using compressed air to store renewable energy in offshore saline aquifers. The technology could hold 77-96 TWh for up to two months in British waters, although the costs have proven hard to pin down.Salt-water aquifers under British waters could hold 77-96 TWh of renewable-energy-powered compressed air for the two-month windows required of seasonal energy storage, according to a study conducted by the University of Edinburgh. An investment of $16-59 million in 6,300-7,800 such offshore wells could achieve storage efficiency of 54-59%, according to the ...

