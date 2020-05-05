

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $126.6 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $57.5M, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $113.4M or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $1.17 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:



