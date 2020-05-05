Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JEP3 ISIN: US8936411003 Ticker-Symbol: T7D 
Tradegate
05.05.20
10:45 Uhr
317,70 Euro
+4,20
+1,34 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
325,00340,7015:06
327,90343,6015:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSDIGM
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC317,70+1,34 %