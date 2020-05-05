Smart Communications Adds Experienced Leader to Sales Team

Chris Hall Named Vice President of Sales EMEA

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 05, 2020, the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications management platform, today announced it has appointed Chris Hall to lead the EMEA sales team. Hall has deep expertise in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and a long history leading teams to better serve the needs of customers in the region. He joins Smart Communications from SyncSort (formerly Pitney Bowes Software) where he ran EMEA sales for its Customer Engagement Solutions. He came to Pitney Bowes through its acquisition of Portrait Software, a CRM specialist, where he was responsible for strategic account growth and business development.



"As an established leader in the CCM space with a clear understanding of the specific challenges faced by businesses in EMEA, Chris will pay a critical role in continuing to expand our customer base in the region," said Dave Towers, CRO of Smart Communications. "As companies place more emphasis on enhancing customer experience and migrating to digital interactions, the Smart Communications platform will be an invaluable tool for enabling meaningful, two-way conversations across all channels and throughout the entire lifecycle."

"Smart Communications is uniquely positioned to help businesses significantly improve the quality and connectivity of customer interactions at every stage of the relationship," said Hall. "By empowering business users to take full advantage of the next generation of CCM and transform their forms processes we make it possible to engage in the smarter conversations that customers desire, which will in turn lead to increased satisfaction and increased ROI. I am excited to be part of the team that is leading this important shift in the industry."

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications platform. More than 500 global brands rely on Smart Communications to deliver smarter conversations across the entire lifecycle-empowering them to succeed in today's digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Smart Communications platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management power of SmartCOMM, the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX and forms transformation capabilities made possible only by Intelledox, which was acquired in July 2019. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.