

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $5.3 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $21.3 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $25.8 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $4.10 billion from $3.82 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $25.8 Mln. vs. $41.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $4.10 Bln vs. $3.82 Bln last year.



