

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States recorded only 1,015 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day tally in a month.



While new COVID-19 infections and deaths are falling since the beginning of this month in the country, a coronavirus model cited by the White House is forecasting the daily death toll to reach new height of 3,000 by June 1.



The daily infection rate is slated to increase multiple times to 200,000 from the current average of 25,000 in coming weeks, the New York Times reported Monday quoting an internal assessment of the Trump administration.



These projections are based on government modelling by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



A total of 1,180,634 cases and 68,934 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the U.S., as per latest data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



This makes up nearly one third of the global cases, and more than one-fourth of people died of the pandemic worldwide.



Authorities in 213 countries and territories have reported more than 3,598,000 novel coronavirus cases worldwide since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization in December.



The worldwide Covid-19 death toll is now above 250,000.



Of all the infections reported in the U.S., 318,953 are in New York, the epicenter of the deadly virus in the country. The number of casualties reached 24,999 in the state, as of John Hopkins' 6:00 a.m. ET update on Tuesday.



New Jersey (7910 deaths and 128269 infections), Michigan (4139 deaths, 43990 infections), Massachusetts (4090 deaths and 69087 infections), Louisiana (2064 deaths, 29673 infections), Illinois (2659 death, 63777 infections), Pennsylvania (2838 deaths, 52816 infections), California (2289 deaths, 56135 infections) Connecticut (2556 deaths, 29973 infections), Florida (1399 deaths, 36897).



Meanwhile, 15 children were admitted in hospitals in New York City with symptoms compatible with a multi-system inflammatory syndrome. This has possible links to coronavirus, the New York City Health Department said in a health alert issued on Monday.



