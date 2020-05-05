

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK):



-Earnings: -$232 million in Q1 vs. $4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.87 in Q1 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$102 million or -$0.82 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.13 per share -Revenue: $1.64 billion in Q1 vs. $1.88 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

