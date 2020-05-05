DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-05-05 / 13:50 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Exhibit 99.1* *Press Release* _Media contact:_ _Investor contact:_ Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek +1 330 490 3796 +1 330 490 6319 michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com *FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:* May 5, 2020 *DIEBOLD NIXDORF REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS* _Company reports strong profitability and cash flow improvements while managing the early complexities of COVID-19_ NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) today reported its first quarter 2020 financial results. *Key highlights* ? Maintaining adequate liquidity and targeting break-even free cash flow for the full year ? GAAP operating loss was $26.0 million, a 6.1% increase, while non-GAAP operating profit was $63.0 million, a 132.4% increase from the prior-year period attributable to effective execution of DN Now initiatives ? Targeting incremental cost savings of $80 million - $100 million in addition to the company's previously announced DN Now savings initiatives ? Strong resiliency of operations during COVID-19 crisis and lockdowns *Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: *'From the earliest stages of the COVID-19 crisis, our primary focus has been protecting the health and well-being of our employees while delivering value to our customers, a majority of whom are in essential industries. We have received strong validation from our clients as we keep their critical channels up and running. Our performance during the pandemic has fortified our status as a trusted technology partner with resilient operations.' Schmid continued, 'For the quarter, we were pleased with our financial performance as we delivered stronger-than-expected orders, revenue in line with our expectations and continued year-over-year improvements in profitability and cash flow. Our DN Now initiatives -- centered on enhancing customer relationships, reducing costs and harvesting working capital -- are clearly yielding results and have made our business model much more resilient. We are leveraging the operational rigor developed over the past two years to implement incremental cost-savings actions that enable the company to target break-even free cash flow for the full year -- even under difficult scenarios. Additionally, we have taken steps to further strengthen our liquidity position to maintain financial flexibility during the crisis. I am confident that Diebold Nixdorf is well positioned to persevere in this environment and emerge as a stronger company.' *Financial results compared with Q1 2019* ? Revenue of $910.7 million decreased 11.4%, in line with company expectations, reflecting headwinds of approximately $69 million from currency effects, divestitures and the COVID-19 impact ? GAAP gross profit of $226.8 million decreased 7.8%; non-GAAP gross profit of $254.1 million improved 2.7% ? GAAP gross margin improved 100 basis points to 24.9%; non-GAAP gross margin improved 380 basis points to 27.9% ? Net loss of $93.4 million improved by 29.2% ? Adjusted EBITDA of $89.5 million improved 37.5%; adjusted EBITDA margin improved 350 basis points to 9.8% ? Net cash used by operating activities increased $22.8 million; free cash use improved 9.3% to $65 million ? GAAP loss per share was $1.20 during the quarter, or a loss of $0.34 per share on a non-GAAP basis *Other business updates* ? Significant new wins include a number of new contracts with recurring revenue: ? Signed a six-year managed services contract valued at more than $20 million with Bank99, the new bank of the Austrian Post established to service 99% of all people living in Austria. ? Secured a new, five-year managed services contract with Delhaize, the second-largest food retailer in Belgium, for monitoring, help desk and incident follow-up. ? Won two cash recycler and ATM deals valued at more than $30 million with Tecnologia Bancaria in Brazil and a top bank in Ecuador. ? Signed a new contract encompassing technical safety equipment, software and maintenance services for approximately 1,500 quick-service restaurants in Germany. *Financial Results of Operations and Segments* Revenue Summary by Reportable Segments - Unaudited _Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019_ (Dollars in millions ) *Three Months Ended* *March 31,* *% *% Change *2020* *2019* Change* in CC(1)* Segments Eurasia Banking Services $ 179.2 $ 212.3 (15.6 ) (13.6 ) Products 98.3 127.8 (23.1 ) (20.9 ) Software 33.0 42.5 (22.4 ) (20.3 ) Total Eurasia Banking 310.5 382.6 (18.8 ) (16.8 ) Americas Banking Services 217.0 222.1 (2.3 ) (0.9 ) Products 93.2 108.5 (14.1 ) (12.8 ) Software 34.5 32.1 7.5 13.5 Total Americas Banking 344.7 362.7 (5.0 ) (3.3 ) Retail Services 107.6 109.8 (2.0 ) 0.8 Products 109.0 139.4 (21.8 ) (19.9 ) Software 38.9 33.6 15.8 19.3 Total Retail 255.5 282.8 (9.7 ) (7.2 ) Total net 1,028 sales $ 910.7 $ .1 (11.4 ) (9.3 ) (1)- The company calculates constant currency by translating the prior-year period results at the current year exchange rate. _GAAP and Non-GAAP Profit/Loss Summary_ (Dollars in millions) *Three Months Ended* *March 31, 2020* *March 31, 2019* *Change* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP(1)* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP(1)* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP* Services $ 117.9 $ 136.2 $ 133.4 $ 134.6 $ (15.5 ) $ 1.6 Products 66.8 73.8 83.7 81.9 (16.9 ) (8.1 ) Software 42.1 44.1 29.0 31.0 13.1 13.1 Total gross profit $ 226.8 $ 254.1 $ 246.1 $ 247.5 $ (19.3 ) $ 6.6 ) Services 23.4 % 27.0 % 24.5 % 24.7 % (110 bps 230 bps ) Products 22.2 % 24.6 % 22.3 % 21.8 % (10 bps 280 bps Software 39.6 % 41.4 % 26.8 % 28.7 % 1,280 bps 1,270 bps Total gross margin 24.9 % 27.9 % 23.9 % 24.1 % 100 bps 380 bps Total operating expenses $ 252.8 $ 191.1 $ 270.6 $ 220.4 $ (17.8 ) $ (29.3 ) Operating profit $ (26.0 ) $ 63.0 $ (24.5 ) $ 27.1 $ (1.5 ) $ 35.9 Operating ) margin (2.9 )% 6.9 % (2.4 )% 2.6 % (50 bps 430 bps (1)- See footnote 1 for adjustments to gross profit/gross margin; selling and administrative expense; research, development and engineering expense; and other operating income/expense. *Overview Presentation and Conference Call* More information on Diebold Nixdorf's quarterly earnings is available on its Investor Relations website. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Both the presentation and access to the call / webcast are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. The replay of the webcast can be accessed on the web site for up to three months after the call. *About Diebold Nixdorf* Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information. To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results, adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net debt, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and constant currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating the

