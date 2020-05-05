Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856244 ISIN: US2536511031 Ticker-Symbol: DBD 
Tradegate
05.05.20
14:28 Uhr
4,391 Euro
+0,321
+7,89 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4624,60915:08
4,5074,77415:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC4,391+7,89 %