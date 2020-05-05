Elkem Silicones Adds the New PURESIL Product Line to its Pan-European Distribution Agreement With Brenntag

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones a global, fully integrated silicones producer announces the appointment of BRENNTAG, the global market leader in chemical and ingredients distribution, to exclusively distribute its new specialties product line PURESILTM within the European Personal Care market, in addition to its historical MIRASILTM portfolio. The agreement covers all European countries with the exception of Turkey, Russia and Belorussia.
Elkem Silicones and Brenntag have successfully cooperated since 2014 for the sales development of the MIRASILTM product range in Europe. The addition of the differentiated PURESILTM line of specialties will further reinforce the attractive offer both companies already take to the Personal Care market.
The newly extended product range of Elkem Silicones is now composed of both MIRASIL and PURESIL brands. The PURESIL brand focuses on technologies to help customers innovate and differentiate, whilst the MIRASIL brand continues as the foundation silicone technology to meet customers expectation of performance, reliability, and efficiency.
Elkem Silicones new range of PURESILTM elastomer gels and film formers will be a great asset for Brenntag to further extend their already comprehensive offer of technologies in this market, particularly in the skin care and color cosmetics applications.
CONTACT:
Laurent Leservoisier
Elkem Silicones
General Counsel &
Communication Director
+ (33) 4-72-13-19-00
laurent.leservoisier@elkem.com
www.silicones.elkem.com
Hubertus Spethmann
Brenntag AG
Vice President Global Communications
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Telephone: +49 (201) 6496-1732
hubertus.spethmann@brenntag.de
www.brenntag.com
