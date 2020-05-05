EXCHANGE NOTICE, 5 MAY 2020 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: SILMÄASEMA OYJ The ownership of all shares of Silmäasema Oyj has been transferred to the redeemer, Coronaria Oy, in the redemption process. The shares of Silmäasema Oyj will be listed for the last time on Tuesday, 5 May 2020. Identifiers: Trading code: SILMA ISIN code: FI4000243399 id: 138379 Last listing day: 5 May 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260