uBid Holdings, Inc.: uBid Holdings' Restaurant.com Partners with FandangoNOW for Dine and Stream Promotion

Home Dining & Entertainment is Perfect Package for Stay-at-Home Guidelines During COVID-19 Pandemic

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / uBid Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:UBIDD) (the "Company" or "uBid"), a diversified e-commerce holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Restaurant.com has partnered with Fandango to bring a premium incentive package for customers of both Restaurant.com and Fandango. The Dine & Stream offer includes a Restaurant.com eGift Card and any movie or TV show on FandangoNOW, Fandango's on-demand streaming service.

The promotion is particularly exciting during these uncertain times as our country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an ideal combination of food and entertainment to be enjoyed at home.

Restaurant.com offers the best deal for every meal.

Save up to 50% off your final bill

Valid for pickup and delivery options at restaurants nationwide

Easy online/mobile redemption

Local & famous restaurant chains on Restaurant.com and the Dining Discount Pass

Never expires

Fandango's FandangoNOW (https://www.fandangonow.com).

Redeem for any movie or TV show on FandangoNOW, Fandango's on-demand streaming service

Over 100,000 Movies and TV Shows, including movies direct from theaters

No subscription required

Watch anytime, anywhere

About Restaurant.com

Restaurant.com is the trusted and valued source connecting restaurants and diners nationwide, bringing people together to relax, converse and enjoy well-prepared meals at up to 50% off the final bill. To date, Restaurant.com customers have saved more than $1 billion through their program. Restaurant.com has operated since 1999 and is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

About FandangoNOW

FandangoNOW is the transactional video-on-demand service from Fandango, the nation's leading digital network for all things movies, serving more than 60 million visitors per month, according to comScore. FandangoNOW offers more than 100,000 current and catalog movies, next-day TV shows, and an extensive library of 4K and HDR titles, to buy or rent - no subscription required. The service curates entertainment options for every occasion and provides Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer scores to help consumers with their viewing decisions. Consumers can watch movies and TV shows on FandangoNOW anytime, anywhere, whether at home or on the go. FandangoNOW is available on Smart TVs from Samsung, LG and VIZIO; over-the-top (OTT) streaming players including Roku and Chromecast; Amazon's Fire TV; Xbox One video game system; iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets; Movies Anywhere; and Facebook's Portal TV and Oculus VR headsets.

About uBid Holdings, Inc.

uBid Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:UBIDD) is a diversified e-commerce holding company whose strategic plan is to acquire interests in additive emerging digital assets and businesses. We provide advice and guidance to assist our new partners in realizing their potential. It continues to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions that its Management believes it will create shareholder value and a return on investment. For more information, visit: ubidholdings.com, www.ubid.com, www.skyauction.com and www.restaurant.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although uBid Holdings, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, uBid Holdings, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

PR Contact Information

Email: pr@restaurant.com

Media and Investors Contacts:

IR@ubid.com

SOURCE: uBid Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588293/uBid-Holdings-Restaurantcom-Partners-with-FandangoNOW-for-Dine-and-Stream-Promotion