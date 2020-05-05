Impact Partners Consulting & Distribution: Impact Partners Expands Consulting and Distribution Team with Three Veteran Financial Industry Hires

Ed McRedmond, John Davenport PhD, and Martin Plachko CIMA® Join Firm as Partners & Senior Consultants

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Impact Partners Consulting & Distribution LLC, a registered investment advisor (RIA), announced today Ed McRedmond, Dr. John Davenport and Marty Plachko CIMA® have joined the firm as Partners expanding its leadership, consulting and distribution team.

"We are pleased to announce today three key additions to our team of experienced industry veterans, that further expand our consulting and distribution capabilities," said Richard Ranck CIMA®, CKA®, and founder of Impact Partners. "These additions will advance our mission to empower advisors through best in class services and investment options (public and private) as they seek trusted partnerships that help them grow their business and serve clients with excellence."

Ed McRedmond joined the firm as Senior Advisor, Key Accounts. Ed is the Founder of etfEd Advisory and has over twenty years of experience in the ETF industry in a variety of roles including key accounts, institutional sales, relationship management, platform development, research and model portfolio management. Ed has extensive industry contacts globally among professional buyers, centers-of-influence and gatekeepers across the broker-dealer, global bank, ETF strategist and Institutional channels, along with capital markets, index providers and major stock exchanges.

Martin Plachko, CIMA® joined the firm in March as head of distribution and consulting efforts for the west coast. Martin has more than two decades of investment management experience serving financial advisors, RIAs and family offices. He previously served in business development roles with Invesco, PowerShares and BNY Mellon | Pershing.

John Davenport, PhD joined the firm in April as head of distribution and consulting for the east coast. John has more than two decades of portfolio management, and business development experience with roles at Invesco, PowerShares and RYDEX-SGI. He previously was director of research for a large regional RIA in the mid-Atlantic, and served as a portfolio strategist with Wachovia Securities, helping manage the multi-billion-dollar discretionary portfolio models. John is a published author in the areas of investment management and organizational leadership, an adjunct professor, and served in the United States Army.

About Impact Partners Consulting & Distribution

Impact Partners Consulting & Distribution is a registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Columbus, Ohio. The firm leverages best in class financial resources, in-depth industry experience and the latest technologies to help advisors simplify and streamline all the moving pieces involved in running a successful financial advisory firm. From helping to attract new clients, optimize investment portfolios, and incorporate the latest technology for lowering costs, Impact Partners Consulting & Distribution, LLC was created to be fully aligned with financial advisors and their business. Impact Partners provides a suite of productivity enhancing services and investment tools developed to strengthen the relationship between advisors and their clients, better enabling them to consistently offer innovative, high-touch communication and guidance with ease.

Impact Partners website offers advisor resources and an efficient way to connect with our team and strategic partners through links and built in calendars for scheduling meetings for the day/time of your choice. Access our partners and category research, blog content, short videos, webcasts and more. For additional information, please visit impactpartnerscd.com.

If you are an investment firm or service provider looking for a partner to enhance communication with and serve advisors, we would welcome an opportunity to talk with you. If you are an experienced client facing industry professional, we are looking to add to our team as we serve advisors with our trusted partners.

Media Contact

Bill Conboy

303-415-2290

bill@bccapitalpartners.com

Strategic Partners

Awaken Generosity & Giving - Uncommon Giving

Grow, Attract, Retain & Serve Clients:

StoryBrand your Advisory Business with Hughes Integrated

Advisor Consulting

SMA's and Mutual Funds, Applied Finance, Promethos Capital

Direct Indexing - Veriti Management

Private Investments - T2 Capital Management, Ag Solutions Capital, LLC

Mergers & Acquisitions - Stillwater Capital

ETFs - coming soon

SOURCE: Impact Partners Consulting & Distribution

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588386/Impact-Partners-Expands-Consulting-and-Distribution-Team-with-Three-Veteran-Financial-Industry-Hires