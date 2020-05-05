Solid Waste Management Market Estimated to Reach US$1.2 Trillion by 2026

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The waste management market consists of collecting, transporting, disposing, recycling, and monitoring of waste items. The solid waste management market is set to cross USD $1.2 Trillion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. According to the report, the market is anticipated to witness robust growth on account of strong focus of respective government to cater the various environmental issues. Large scale urban migration has exponentially increased the waste generation statistics across cities. This in turn has raised the complexity across the collection, treatment and disposal processes. To unburden the existing infrastructure & improve efficiency across the ecosystem, market players are engaged in implementing social enterprise business models to create more value for money. Inevitable rise in solid waste on account of rapid economic growth, most notably across developing economies will foster the market share. Active companies in the markets this week include National Storm Recovery Inc. (OTC: NSRI), Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM), Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN), Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW).

In recent years the waste management market was largely dominated by Europe , followed by the North American market, however that is projected to change. A recent report from Global Market Insights projected worldwide growth in the sector and that the growing focus on the adoption of sustainable solid waste management practices will help to drive the North American market. The report said: "The North America solid waste management market will witness significant growth on account of positive outlook toward the enhancing sustainability across the trash management value chain. Transition from traditional dump & disposal models to the implementation of innovative and advanced solutions to sustain effective solid waste management has accelerated the industry growth."

National Storm Recovery Inc. (OTC: NSRI) NEWS:National Storm Recovery, Inc. (NSRI) Announces $20,503,975 Equipment Asset Valuation Through Third-Party Certified Equipment Appraisal on Recent Acquisition - National Storm Recovery Inc. ("NSRI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions to tree and storm waste disposal, today announces its February 10, 2020 Mulch Manufacturing acquisition equipment assets have been valued at $20,503,975 through a third-party certified equipment appraisal.

This valuation strictly includes the production equipment located within different locations,

Callahan value: $11,503,975

Homerville value: $4,318,110

Jacksonville #1 value: $1,873,615

Jacksonville #2 value: $352,075

Apopka value: $2,223,860

Fargo value: $184,700



Totaling: $20,503,975

NSRI's CEO and Director Anthony Tony Raynor states, "I am pleased with the result on the acquisition's third party appraisal and the value it brings to our company. This is only the beginning and I look forward on sharing many other exciting updates as they progress."

Other recent developments in the markets this week include:

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) recently announced that, due to increasing public health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the location and time of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") has been changed to an audio virtual meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm CT. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person this year. The only items of business are the same as set forth in the Annual Meeting notice and proxy materials previously distributed. No presentations are planned.

As described in the proxy materials, stockholders as of the close of business on March 16, 2020 (the record date for the Annual Meeting), or who hold a legal proxy for the Annual Meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee, are entitled to access and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, including asking questions, examining the list of registered stockholders and voting their share

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) recently announced the launch of its "Committed to Serve" initiative to help its employees, customers and communities across the United States. The Company has committed $20 million to support frontline employees and their families, as well as its small business customers that are the economic engines of local communities.

"Our frontline employees are doing an exceptional job taking care of our customers and communities. We're launching our $20 million'Committed to Serve' initiative to recognize our 28,000 frontline employees in the field serving our customers every day, while also helping to support our small business customers across the nation. This initiative is targeted economic stimulus at the local level, designed to benefit our small business customers as well as our employees, our company and our country," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "Republic Services has a stable, predictable and resilient business model, and through prudent planning and hard work we are well-positioned to manage through this crisis, including providing stability to our employees and customers."

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) recently announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.185 U.S. per common share of the Company. The regular quarterly cash dividend will be paid on May 19, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2020. The Board intends to review the quarterly dividend each October, with a long-term objective of increasing the amount of the dividend.

Shareholders of Waste Connections whose common shares are held by a bank or broker that participates in U.S. depositary DTC will receive payment of their dividends in U.S. dollars. Shareholders of Waste Connections whose common shares are held by a bank or broker that participates in Canadian depositary CDS will receive payment of their dividends in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada's daily average exchange rate on May 5, 2020. Shareholders of Waste Connections who hold their shares in direct registration with Computershare, the Company's transfer agent, will receive payment of their dividends in Canadian dollars if they are residents of Canada, as reflected in Waste Connections' shareholders register, and will receive their dividend payments in U.S. dollars if they are not residents of Canada, including if they are residents of the U.S.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) (d/b/a Advanced Disposal) recently announced revenue of $400.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 versus $394.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Net loss during fourth quarter 2019 was ($3.2) million or ($0.04) per diluted share, and adjusted net income, which excludes certain gains and expenses, was $7.5 million , or $0.08 per diluted share.

"We executed on a number of important objectives in 2019 including year-over-year improvements across all key safety metrics and continued strong cash flow generation," said Richard Burke , CEO. "While we faced operating headwinds related to recycling and leachate costs, our team delivered on the items directly within their control, and I'm proud of the focus, dedication, and professionalism our team has exhibited throughout the year."

