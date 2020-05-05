

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) reported a first quarter loss of $0.34 per share on a non-GAAP basis, compared to a loss of $0.63 per share, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.28, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Non-GAAP operating profit was $63.0 million, a 132.4% increase from the prior-year period attributable to effective execution of DN Now initiatives.



First quarter revenue was $910.7 million, down 11.4% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $915.67 million for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken