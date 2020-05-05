Viveo Health Offers Free Telemedicine Solution to Doctors Worldwide

Viveo Health's platform now free to frontline workers globally to cope with the surge in virtual appointment requests

TALINN, Estonia, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viveo Health , a global e-Health innovator, announced today it is making its 'Virtual Office for Doctors' platform free of charge to doctors and other medical professionals worldwide in light of the surge in demand for telemedicine appointments. In the battle against Coronavirus, medical providers around the world have had to make services digital overnight. This has led to doctors and medical professionals having to use social platforms, not fit for purpose, to cope with the huge increase in virtual appointments with patients.

Viveo Health is on a mission to ensure that everyone in the world has access to secure virtual healthcare. By offering its telemedicine platform for free, doctors and medical professionals worldwide can now get access to the Viveo platform for entire patient journey management for free.

Viveo Health's 'Virtual Office for Doctors' has been specifically designed to ensure that it is secure from the ground up, minimising the risk of sensitive information being leaked. The platform is GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS 3.2 compliant, and has a specially designed authentication feature which provides an additional layer of security. From initial contact requests via the platform to finalising the patients' treatment programmes, with free access to the platform, doctors can now take advantage of benefits including:

An ability to receive patient health concerns offline and online via the platform;

The platform enables doctors to authenticate the patients and chat, call and have video calls securely;

Patients are able to choose the consultation method they are most comfortable with, either chat or call;

The platform has an intuitive calendar view and notes that can be easily saved in the patients' health registry;

Most importantly the platform is compliant with GDPR, HIPAA as well as PCI DSS 3.2 and gives the ability to export electronic health records, quickly add and remove patients, and initiate seamless medical team onboarding;

Finally, it is opening up more opportunities for doctors and medical professionals in the private healthcare sector with the ability to expand its client portfolio outside of their borders and to also take control of their working patterns

"During these unprecedented times, the health sector is under extreme pressure to continue providing health services to patients in a safe and secure way. This has led to an alarming rise in the number of unsuitable communication tools used for patient consultations such as Zoom and WhatsApp that were not designed for use by medical professionals.

We have seen a vital opportunity to provide help during this crisis and offer our platform free of charge to ensure that doctors and patients around the world have access to virtual healthcare securely. With uncertainties around the future impact of Coronavirus, digital healthcare will have an important role to play in not just months but years to come," said Raul Källo, the founder and CEO of Viveo Health.

"Estonia is the first truly digital society and in this crisis, we are turning our eyes to technology to provide aid and support to other countries around the world. Making health care more digital is definitely one stream we will see evolving as the result of the crisis. The shift from physical consultations to telemedicine will not only save people's lives but thanks to increased efficiency also save time and resources that can be used elsewhere," adds Mrs. Kersti Kaljulaid, the President of Estonia.

