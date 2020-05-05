

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.45 compared to $0.79, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.62, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating income decreased 39.2% to $377.0 million.



Third quarter sales decreased 6.5% year-on-year to $13.7 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter.



As of May 5, 2020, the company had approximately $6.0 billion of cash and available liquidity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken