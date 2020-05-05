Telenor: Viasat Consumer and Canal Digital merger completed

Today, the previously announcedcombination of Viasat Consumer and Canal Digital into a new joint venture company was completed. The two TV distributors have now become one, and the new company will go by the name Allente.



































The closing of this transaction creates a large-scale player that can compete on a Nordic level, make sustained investments in content and technology, deliver even better combined customer offerings, and generate substantial revenue and cost synergies.

The new company, known as Allente, will offer TV distribution via satellite, streaming services as well as IPTV solutions, and fibre broadband via open networks to 1.2 million customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

"The TV industry is developing tremendously, however it is not every day that a new, major TV distributor enters into the playing field. We are incredibly proud of our employees and the efforts they have put in lately. It is impressive to see everyone's 'can do' spirit and how they always put customers first. We are looking forward to continue doing so in Allente," says CEO of Allente, Bjørn Ivar Moen.

NENT Group and Telenor Group each hold 50 percent of the shares in the new company, which is headquartered in Stockholm and Oslo. The joint venture will operate at an arm's length from NENT Group and Telenor Group, and is an open platform providing content from multiple providers.

Indicative financial information for Viasat Consumer and Canal Digital is presented below for the full year of 2019.

(SEKm) Viasat Consumer 2019 Canal Digital 2019 Net sales 2920 4545 EBITDA 485 746 Operating profit 469 631 Subscribers ('000) 489 737

Note: Canal Digital's figures are converted to SEK using a NOK/SEK exchange rate of 1.075 for 2019.

