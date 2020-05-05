ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway to Launch New Social Relevance Platform to Support Businesses Globally

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / In response to the current global pandemic, ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, a leader in the hospitality technology sector, ZoomAway Travel is pleased to announce that for the last three weeks it has been working around the clock on a new web-based platform that is in Alpha testing right now. The Company is preparing to launch the beta product live in the coming days.

The product is a Global Social Sharing Network aimed at supporting businesses the world over in these trying times and beyond. Since the shutdown of most local economies, we have seen the need for one source of information to be shared about small businesses and the state of their current operation. We believe that we have created an engaging platform to allow anyone to support their favorite businesses by focusing only on positive experiences. We hope that going forward we can become the alternative to negative review sites and provide much-needed exposure to small businesses that cannot afford expensive advertising in this economic climate.

The platform sits on top of Google (GOOGL) Maps API and allows users to support their favorite businesses with a daily allotment of support hearts, which increases that business's sphere of Social Relevance visually on the map. It is as easy as providing a "like" on other social media sites. The platform includes some simple gamification techniques and allows users to post photos of their experiences at restaurants, shops and other businesses that are important to them. Users are encouraged to keep coming back daily and provide support to keep the relevance high and their favorites atop the leaderboard.

The Company intends to support future versions of the platform with many more features and fun gamification components. Future enhancements will hopefully include COVID 19 resources, (such as PPE locations, testing centers, antibody testing facilities, and potentially hotspots and/or social tracing as they become available), Businesses will be able to claim their profiles and customize each to showcase offers, enhanced profiles with new regulations post-re-opening, advertise regionally or nationally, market to the platform database, increase social media hooks like sharing with friends, directions, points of interest, bigger leaderboards and contests. This Beta version will monetize the concept with the simple and subtle use of Google Ad banners placed throughout the site.

Sean Schaeffer, CEO of ZoomAway Travel stated "Our team saw a need for one place that the public could go give their positive support in trying times, while helping the businesses, services and locations most important to them. With a platform like this, we will be able to strengthen our relationships with existing partners and create new ones. This product is very different from ZoomedOUT, but it is also looking to engage the public in new ways not found in other platforms, create new business partners, and expand our global reach today as well beyond this global crisis. We will be working hard to find the right partnerships as soon as possible to continue to enhance and improve the product. We will follow up with another press release prior to launch with the name and web address for the product."

