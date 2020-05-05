Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWNG ISIN: US6404422080 Ticker-Symbol: N18A 
Frankfurt
05.05.20
08:02 Uhr
4,500 Euro
+0,160
+3,69 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEMAURA MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEMAURA MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEMAURA MEDICAL
NEMAURA MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEMAURA MEDICAL INC4,500+3,69 %