Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2020) - Airtest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) President George Graham announces that the Company has maintained a sales volume for the first four months of this year ahead of last year's average monthly sales. Our sales have been strong because many of our products support new and existing building infrastructure that is considered essential to ensure health, safety and economic well-being during the current pandemic.

AirTest also has substantial growth opportunity in front of us at this time. As the world emerges from the lockdown there is a growing emphasis on ensuring that building equipment is working properly and is properly modified to maximize the safety of building occupants. We anticipate that there will be an accelerated trend driven by regulations, codes and new building performance standards to recommission and retrofit many technologies in existing buildings to ensure the safety as well as economic and energy efficiency including greenhouse gas reduction. AirTest's wireless sensor and control technology is specifically designed and ready-to-go to address this enormous retrofit demand.

About ATI: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that are positioned to make a significant contribution to the Sustainable Buildings Program. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

# # #

For further information, please contact:

Mr. George Graham, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 517 3888

Fax :(604) 517 3900

Email: ggraham@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55366