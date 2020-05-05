Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2020) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc, (CSE: FANS) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") a sports and entertainment company, is pleased to announce that it will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under ticker symbol "FANS", commencing on May 5, 2020.

The Company recently completed a subscription receipt offering on March 18, 2020. Under the terms of the financing, FansUnite issued 8,948,326 common shares at $0.35 for a total of $3,131,918. Further, on March 26, 2020, the Company successfully completed its acquisition of McBookie Ltd, a leading UK White-label sportsbook and casino that caters to the Scottish Market.

"Today marks a major milestone for FansUnite as we begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Darius Eghdami, Chairman and CEO of FansUnite. "In preparation to scale our business, we have assembled an experienced team with strong industry expertise, invested in new and innovative technology while completing our first acquisition of McBookie. With our public listing completed, we look forward to executing on our company vision through both organic and acquisitive growth."

The Company has 69,579,459 shares outstanding and 4,893,439 shares reserved for issuance.

For further details of the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the non-offering prospectus of the Company dated March 30, 2020, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

