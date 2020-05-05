Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Listed Securities
PR Newswire
London, May 5
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Disclosure of Rights Attached to Listed Securities
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed ordinary and ZDP shares were issued.
A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
