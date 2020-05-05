Dr. Leonard Dauphinee of MaxLinear Elected New MoCA President

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multimedia over Coax Alliance, MoCA, recently elected Dr. Leonard (Len) Dauphinee, VP and CTO of Broadband Products at MaxLinear, as President of the Alliance.



"The MoCA Board of Directors, Executive Officers, and I are committed to continuing MoCA as an industry leading global networking technology association," said Dr. Dauphinee. "We have not reached the limits of coaxial cable performance and we will continue to develop and promote networking standards that significantly outperform the data rates, robustness, and premise coverage of wireless technologies."

MoCA Home mesh connectivity standards include MoCA Home 2.0 with data rates of up to 1.0 Gbps, MoCA Home 2.5 with data rates up to 2.5 Gbps, and next generation MoCA Home 3.0 with data rates up to 10 Gbps. Dr. Dauphinee provided more detail, "MoCA technology provides Ethernet-equivalent 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, and 10 Gbps data rates over existing in-premise coaxial cable. MoCA Home technology enhances Wi-Fi performance by increasing whole home data rates, reliability, and coverage. MoCA Home continues to be the technology choice of global cable, telco, and satellite operators that want the best connectivity performance for their customers."

MoCA Access networking standards include MoCA Access 2.5 with data rates up to 2.5 Gbps and next generation MoCA Access 3.0 with data rates up to 10Gbps. MoCA Access point-to-multipoint access technology enables fiber optic-equivalent 2.5 Gbps and 10 Gbps data rates to be extended over existing in-premise coaxial cables without incurring the high cost of installing fiber optic or Ethernet wiring.

About MoCA

MoCA is a networking technology standard adopted by cable, telco and satellite operators worldwide. The Alliance has 237 certified products and a global membership of semiconductor, OEM/ODM manufacturers and service operators. www.mocalliance.org

