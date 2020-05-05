Report From Annual General Meeting 2020 in INVISIO Communications

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO Communication's Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), that was held on 5 May 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden, voted to support all of the resolutions that the board and the nomination committee had proposed to the AGM.

The AGM adopted the income statement, the balance sheet, the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for 2019. The AGM approved the proposed shareholder dividend of SEK 0.85 per share. As record date the AGM approved Thursday 7 May 2020. The dividend is estimated to be paid to the shareholders around Tuesday 12 May 2020. The AGM decided that the remaining amount of the profit should be carried forward in a new account.

The AGM discharged the board and the CEO from liability for 2019.

The AGM resolved that the number of board members would be six, with no deputies. Sitting board members Annika Andersson, Charlotta Falvin, Lage Jonason, Martin Krupicka, Ulrika Hagdahl and Charlott Samuelsson were re-elected. Furthermore, Annika Andersson was re-elected chairman of the board.

The AGM approved board fees to the chairman of the board with SEK 500,000 and to each of the other members of the board with SEK 200,000. The AGM resolved that remuneration of SEK 80,000 will be paid to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 60,000 to the chairman of the remuneration committee as well as SEK 40,000 may be paid to one member of the remuneration committee and SEK 40,000 each to a maximum of two members of the audit committee.

The AGM approved to re-elect the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the 2021 Annual General Meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has informed that Mats Åkerlund is auditor-in-charge.

The AGM approved the procedure of the nomination committee.

The AGM approved guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

The AGM approved the adoption of a stock option program, issuance of stock options and transfer of stock options.

The AGM resolved on amendments of the articles of association including inter alia, following registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, that the company's business name will change to INVISIO AB and the business description will

be somewhat updated.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: + 45-53-72-77-22, E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-53-72-77-35, E-mail: thl@invisio.com

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via the headquarter in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com .

