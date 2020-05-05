Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders approve all resolutions on the agenda S.A.: 05-May-2020 / 15:50 CET/CEST Luxembourg May 5, 2020 (15:50 CET) - The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meetings") of Aperam held today in Luxembourg approved all resolutions on the agenda by a large majority. 75% of the voting rights were represented at the General Meetings. In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors of Aperam had decided to hold this year's General Meetings by virtual-only format as permitted by Luxembourg law. In view thereof, arrangements were made to allow shareholders to vote electronically and by proxy voting. The results of the votes will be posted in due course on www.aperam.com under "Investors" - "Equity Investors" - "Shareholders' Meetings" - "5 May 2020 - General Meetings of Shareholders". In particular, the shareholders ? approved the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019; ? approved the remuneration policy, and remuneration report for the year 2019; ? re-elected Mr. Joe Greenwell; and elected Mr. Alain Kinsch, and Dr. Ros Rivaz as Directors of Aperam for a term of three years; ? authorized grants of share based incentives under the Group's Long Term Incentive Plan covering Performance Share Unit grants for the Leadership Team and other performance based grants below the level of the Leadership Team; and ? decided to renew and extend the scope of the authorised share capital of the Company, to authorize the Board of Directors to limit or cancel the preferential subscription rights of existing shareholders and to amend the articles of association accordingly About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC?-certified forestry). In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com Contact Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304 Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1036321 05-May-2020 CET/CEST

