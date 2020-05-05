Matthew G. Devost Joins Flashpoint Board of Directors

Industry Veteran to Enhance Company's Mission of Delivering Trusted Intelligence to the Private and Public Sector

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashpoint, the globally trusted leader in risk intelligence, has today announced that Matthew G. Devost has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. An acclaimed technologist, entrepreneur, and international security expert, Devost brings more than 25 years of experience to the Flashpoint Board of Directors. His vast experience includes growing and leading enterprise teams in the cybersecurity, risk management, counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, and intelligence sector.

As a board member at Flashpoint, Devost will leverage his industry expertise to strategically guide and enhance Flashpoint's mission of delivering trusted intelligence to more entities within the private and public sector. The company's rapidly accelerating growth is indicative of the market's hunger for intelligence that mitigates the most critical security risks. Devost's passion for driving growth and innovation-particularly in the security sector-made his decision to join Flashpoint an easy one.

"Flashpoint's technology, in combination with their deep domain expertise, delivers impressive insights to customers about compromised credentials, threat actors, and overall security risks," said Devost. "In an age of dynamic threats and rapid technology change, Flashpoint serves as a true partner to its clients providing them with actionable intelligence that will continue to set them apart in the threat intelligence market. I am thrilled to support Flashpoint's upward momentum."

Currently, Devost serves as CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC as well as a review board member for Black Hat. In 2010, he co-founded the cybersecurity consultancy FusionX LLC which was acquired by Accenture in August 2015, where he went on to lead Accenture's Global Cyber Defense practice. Devost also founded the Terrorism Research Center in 1996 where he served as President and CEO until November 2008 and held founding or leadership roles at iDefense, iSIGHT Partners, Total Intel, SDI, Tulco Holdings, and Technical Defense.

"We are delighted to welcome someone of Matt's caliber and experience to the team," said CEO and co-founder Josh Lefkowitz at Flashpoint. "I'm confident that his impressive track record will prove invaluable in helping us drive Flashpoint's growth as we continue to deliver trusted intelligence."

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the globally trusted leader in risk intelligence for organizations that demand the fastest, most comprehensive coverage of threatening activity on the internet. From bolstering cyber and physical security, to detecting fraud and insider threats, Flashpoint partners with customers across the private and public sectors to help them rapidly identify threats and mitigate their most critical security risks. Flashpoint is backed by Georgian Partners, Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, K2 Intelligence, Jump Capital, Leaders Fund, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit https://www.flashpoint-intel.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.

