The Financial Astronaut Clyde Chye helps Busy Professionals Shoot for the Stars to Achieve and Exceed their Financial Goals

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Clyde Chye is a premier Financial Consultant at AIA Singapore, part of the AIA Group, which is the largest pan-Asian life insurance group in the world. Interestingly, he started his career amongst the clouds as a former Singapore Air Force Engineer, after which he was handpicked for a Fast Track Program in Starburst Aerospace, the world's first international aerospace accelerator. A strong believer in lifelong learning and personal development, he also completed his degree in Aeronautics while serving in the Air Force. Always committed to excellence, Clyde found himself wanting more - like many working professionals, he has always been striving for the best, but realised he had been building other people's dreams.

Additionally, joining the military fresh out of polytechnic taught him the importance of having clear financial goals and making prudent investments. As such, he eventually found his true calling expanding his knowledge in the world of finance and sharing it with others through financial advisory. In 2018, he was approached to join AIA, and he has been transforming his clients' lives ever since.

From his days in the aviation industry, he carries that same professionalism into serving his clients at AIA as well. With the Air Force, he was aiming for the skies, ensuring that fighter jets were safe to fly. With AIA, he is aiming for the stars with his clients as he helps them map out their financial goals and makes plans to achieve financial freedom.

Clyde is also one of the pioneer consultants working on the partnership between Singtel and AIA - StepUp (https://www.singtel.com/personal/products-services/lifestyle-services/stepup). StepUp is a wellness platform that allows customers to earn local mobile data with every step they take. In addition to mobile data, customers also stand a chance to claim various lifestyle rewards. Clyde believes that through this initiative, he is able to have more touch points with his clients' lives, as the platform can help to engage his clients digitally and help him to serve them better.

To put the 'personal' in personal finance, Clyde believes that building a friendship and establishing rapport with clients is crucial. Clyde is seeking to build a lasting connection with his clients, and aims to deliver value that will last a lifetime. With the transparency that comes with friendship, he would be able to better understand his clients and work hand-in-hand with them to achieve their financial goals. With Clyde, you can be sure that he is in it for the long haul with you, empowering you to exceed your financial goals. He strongly believes in taking ownership for his clients, and value-adding to them through personalised advice tailored to their needs. To him, no two clients are the same, and it is imperative that he is aligned with their goals.

This was what motivated him to start The Financial Astronaut @thefinancialastronaut, a personal finance education platform and community, dedicated to sharing his knowledge and experiences with people. He regularly posts savings and investment tips on the page, and also uses it to keep in touch with his clients and reach out to more people who are curious about personal finance. He also distils articles into actionable tips and bite-sized pieces of information for his followers.

With @thefinancialastronaut, Clyde aims to eventually build up a learning hub, which caters to millennials who want to learn more about personal finance or professionals who are too busy to plan for their financial goals. As people from different walks of life would have varying financial goals, Clyde often contributes his expertise catered to people of different age groups or income groups.

Apart from bringing value to others, Clyde is also constantly on the lookout for driven and ambitious go-getters to join his team of financial advisors or "Financial Astronauts" as he calls them. A firm believer in the mentoring culture, he hopes to use his expertise and experience to guide individuals whose career goals are aligned with his, to help them towards achieving fulfilment and satisfaction through impacting others.

With content consumption peaking in this day and age, especially during the Circuit Breaker period, Clyde hopes that the localised and personalised content he produces through The Financial Astronaut will be of help to anyone who is reading. Let Clyde, the Financial Astronaut, guide you through these trying times, and empower you to pursue your financial goals.

