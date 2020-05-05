BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND





5 May 2020



The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 April 2020 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 3 July 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 22 May 2020 (ex dividend date is 21 May 2020).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427



