Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.05.2020 | 17:27
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 5

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


5 May 2020

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 April 2020 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 3 July 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 22 May 2020 (ex dividend date is 21 May 2020).

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire