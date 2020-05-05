Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.05.2020
PR Newswire
05.05.2020 | 17:27
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 5

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 4 May 2020 was 218.45p (ex income) 219.91p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

05 May 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire