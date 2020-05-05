The global mobile robot platforms market is expected to grow by USD 1.44 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16%.

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Mobile Robot Platforms Market Analysis Report by Product (Software, Services, and Hardware), End-user (Logistics and warehousing, Manufacturing industries, Agriculture and mining, Medical and healthcare, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the miniaturization of sensors. In addition, technological advances in mobile robot platforms are anticipated to boost the growth of the mobile robot platforms market.

Mobile robot platforms use advanced and complex sensors. With the miniaturization of sensors, the market is witnessing a steady reduction in the cost of sensors as well as mobile robot platforms. This has fueled the adoption of mobile robot platforms in various end-user applications, including logistics, delivery, surveillance, and others. Also, developments in inertial devices such as IMUs have improved the capabilities of mobile robot platforms. These factors are driving the growth of the global mobile robot platforms market.

Major Five Mobile Robot Platforms Companies:

Aethon Inc.

Aethon Inc. operates its business through segments such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Hospitality. The company offers mobile robot platforms for manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. Some of its key offerings include TUG T4, TUG T3, and TUG T3XL.

ASTI MobileRobotics

ASTI MobileRobotics operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers towing AGV, Platform AGV, FORKS AGV, and Proant AGV.

BA Systemes SAS

BA Systemes SAS operates its business through segments such as Intralogistics solutions, AGV systems, and Mobile robotics. The company offers mobile robot platforms for industrial, healthcare, and heavy load applications.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Clearpath Robotics Inc. operates its business through segments such as Robots, Software, and Services. The company offers a wide range of mobile robot platforms. Some of the key offerings include MOOSE UGV, OTTO 1500, and OTTO 100.

KUKA AG

KUKA AG operates its business through segments such as Systems, Robotics, Logistics Automation, Healthcare, and China. The company offers robot systems such as KR AGILUS, KR CYBERTECH, and KR CYBERTECH nano.

Mobile Robot Platforms Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Software

Services

Hardware

Mobile Robot Platforms Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Logistics and warehousing

Manufacturing industries

Agriculture and mining

Medical and healthcare

Others

Mobile Robot Platforms Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

