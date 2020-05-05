U.S. researchers have created an inorganic mixed halide perovskite solar cell which they claim shows no thermal degradation even at 200 degrees Celsius for three days. The device can be used in tandem junction cells and is designed for use in real-life environments with high solar irradiation.Researchers from Iowa State University in the U.S. have created a flexible perovskite solar cell with 11.8% efficiency and a strong resistance to high temperatures. The scientists used a layer-by-layer vapor deposition technique with thin layers of lead iodide (PbI2) and caesium bromide (CsBr) precursors ...

