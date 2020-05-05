Introducing Invotra 5.0 - Experience a New Clarity and Focus

WOKING, England, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invotra, an enterprise intranet provider, has launched Invotra 5.0 and in doing so has improved the day-to-day digital experience for hundreds of thousands of its users.

Invotra 5.0 is a complete redesign of the product that currently powers 47% of the UK central government and numerous local authorities.

Leading the way in digital communications for the public sector, Invotra has helped the UK Government save millions of pounds through the retirement of legacy software since 2014.

Following years of collaboration with customers, Invotra 5.0 marks the end of a 6-month project and the beginning of a new and exciting roadmap for the software company based in Surrey.

Throughout the project, Invotra worked closely with its biggest customer and a variety of user types to ensure the process was always user-centered, beneficial and with accessibility at the very heart of the designs.

Aside from a complete visual transformation of the entire interface, updates include a reconfiguration of the application's navigation and search function as well as a refreshed publisher workplace. All of which support the project's main objective to increase clarity and focus so users can be more productive.

As part of this transformation, Invotra adopted Material Design - the tried and tested open source visual language created by Google. Utilising Material Design enabled Invotra to make future-proof developments that were designed with mobile users in mind, unifying an already accessible user experience.

Quote from Paul Zimmerman, Chief Operating Officer, Invotra Ltd:

"Invotra 5.0 is a huge step in our evolution. We've been driven throughout this project to deliver an experience that provides clarity and focus for every user. Wherever you go in Invotra 5.0, you'll see a reduction and simplification in design that sets the standard for all future product development."

Invotra provides enterprise intranet and portal solutions. Every day, Invotra powers intranets for over 47% of UK civil servants, as well as local authorities. Invotra is designed to give employees a voice and provide people with all of the tools they need to self serve, collaborate and work efficiently.

