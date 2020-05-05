The ASSEMBLY Show: Register Today to be a Part of The Only Event Exclusively for Assembly Manufacturing with a Focus an The Factory of the Future

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / This October emerging trends and topics such as The Factory of the Future, Industry 4.0, Internet of Things, Augmented Reality, and other subjects that will shape the future of assembly manufacturing will be the focus of the 8th Annual ASSEMBLY Show, scheduled for October 27-29 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Engineers and assembly manufacturing professionals will have access to interactive exhibits and guided tours of the exhibit hall featuring the latest machines and technology in assembly manufacturing. The trade show and conference is produced by BNP Media's ASSEMBLY Magazine, the leading publication for the industry.

"We look forward to bringing the May issue of ASSEMBLY Magazine, focused on the Factory of the Future, to life on the ASSEMBLY Show Floor," said John Sprovieri, Editor-in-Chief of ASSEMBLY. "The exhibitors on the show floor and the companies we feature in this issue are truly revolutionizing manufacturing by developing technology advancements that are increasing productivity, improving quality, and ultimately offering more profitable production processes." For access to the May issue, click here.

The education program at the event will start with two Pre-Show Workshops on Tuesday, October 27th and also feature 15 engaging Learning Theater Presentations. Experienced professionals from leading companies will share their insights into process improvement strategies and best practices from companies including Epson Robots, Sturtevant Richmont, Balluff, Rexroth, Laco Technologies, Universal Robots, Kistler, Daifuku, Mountz, Tutelar Technologies, UbiSense, Deprag, Phoenix Mecano, and Ehrhardt Engineered Solutions.

"We have heard from past attendees that they attend The ASSEMBLY Show to see the Factory Of The Future in a professionally informative setting and connect with key professionals and network to foster powerful business partnerships," said Scott Wolters, Chief Events Officer, BNP Media, producers of the event. "Hundreds of industry leading companies will showcase their latest offerings from automation, collaborative robots and IoT to lean manufacturing and process improvement strategies on an expansive trade show floor." For the most up to date list of vendors, click here.

Buyers and users of assembly equipment, products or services in manufacturing plants should plan to attend the only event focused exclusively on assembly technology, equipment and products. Register by June 30 using code AMZN and be entered in a drawing to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards, which can be redeemed at the Show in October. Registration is open, click here for more information.

The exhibit hall will open on Tuesday, October 27 with The Taste of Rosemont Welcome Reception from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm and will give attendees the perfect opportunity to meet with exhibitors including Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors ASG, SCHUNK and Universal Robots; and Bronze Sponsors Orbitform, and Schmidt Technology. The exhibit hall will also be open on Wednesday, October 28 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and Thursday, October 29 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. For information about exhibiting or sponsorships, click here to contact the ASSEMBLY Show sales staff.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY ( www.assemblymag.com ), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media ( www.bnpmedia.com ), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries.

