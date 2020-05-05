Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 182.0279 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13438602 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 61751 EQS News ID: 1036435 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 05, 2020 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)