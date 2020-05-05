Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 04-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 359.6701 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 142321 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 61777 EQS News ID: 1036493 End of Announcement EQS News Service

