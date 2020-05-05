Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 92.6969 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12371000 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 61784 EQS News ID: 1036505 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2020 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)