Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2020 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.7085 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22350 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 61849 EQS News ID: 1036641 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 05, 2020