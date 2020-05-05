A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by an industrial equipment market client and explains how the client leveraged competitive intelligence solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution.

The declining growth prospects for industrial equipment in Latin American regions has resulted in low profits for industrial equipment manufacturing companies. Also, competition in the manufacturing industry has been fierce, which is pressurizing major industrial equipment manufacturers to reduce their prices. To sustain themselves in this competitive marketplace, it is vital for companies in the manufacturing sector to evaluate competitors' key strategies, anticipate market shifts, distinguish potential business risks, and add value to their product and service offerings.

Business Challenges Faced: The client, a leading industrial equipment manufacturer, based out of Latin America, faced difficulties in evaluating their competitors' business strategies. The client wanted to continually keep abreast of market transitions to adapt their business strategies to changing market conditions. They approached Infiniti Research to conduct a competitive intelligence analysis to understand competitors' performance and evaluate new opportunities in the manufacturing industry.

The Solution Offered: The experts at Infiniti Research performed comprehensive market research of the construction equipment market in Latin America. Competitive intelligence research also involved discussions with major players in the manufacturing industry. Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the client anticipate market shifts early enough to make a proactive move.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the industrial equipment market client to:

Identify current technologies across the manufacturing industry space

Distinguish potential business risks in the market

Anticipate competitive activity and develop a business strategy to enhance their process efficiency

Accurately estimate the demand for their product and reduce excess stocks

