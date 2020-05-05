Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2020) - Wanderport Corporation (OTC Pink: WDRP), a premier manufacturer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products for the health and wellness markets, today announces the offering of face masks for consumers to help meet increasingly overwhelming demand.

In an effort to address the necessity to reduce the spread of COVID-19 the Company is enhancing its line of wellness products with the addition of triple layer, quality face masks. Packaged in units of 3, these protective polyester and cotton fabric masks provide a soft covering to the nasal cavities, providing a comfortable layer of protection, at a time when growing national mask inclusive mandates continue evolving daily.





The mask outer layer is water resistance polyester which also provides protection from UV and dust. The inner two layers are cotton blend and are anti-bacterial and anti-dust. They are washable and reusable thus reducing waste and more environmental friendly.

The masks are available in different colors and sizes and can be purchased at www.wanderbrands.com. Purchases made on Wander Brands store will also earn customer reward points which can be redeemed as cash discounts or digital tokens in the future. Customers may also pay for purchases via Bitcoin via BitPay. The Company is also working to make the product available on other online marketplaces in the near future.

Wholesale and private label masks are also available for companies and patrons seeking originality, and customization with corporate logos, slogans and other statement opportunities, strategically designed to impact corporate brand recognition and enhance familiarity.

Although not intended for medical use the masks are well-constructed for the needs of the general public. Higher grade masks such as N95 and KN95 are also available for healthcare organizations, selected markets or consumers outside of the US.



As the country gears up for an economic grand re-opening, protective new operating procedures are being implemented to uphold high level respiratory protection standards in the workplace. Starting May 4th, Costco is among the first requiring all shoppers to wear face masks while inside the popular warehouse club, an indicator of what can be expected as society approaches the threshold of a new, much more guarded environment.



"We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms ("asymptomatic"), and that even those who eventually develop symptoms ("pre-symptomatic") can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms," according to the advisory published by the CDC. "This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity - for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing - even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms."



The report continued: "In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission," the advisory stated.



Accordingly, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he would start requiring people in New York to wear masks or face coverings in public whenever social distancing was not possible. "These restrictions that I have laid out must be followed throughout the state," Mr. Murphy, New Jersey Governor, said last week. "We are taking the step to protect both customers and essential workers."

The mandates were the latest public safety measures from two states that are at the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States. New York and New Jersey have worked in tandem since the outbreak reached the region, shuttering nonessential businesses at the same time and recently forming a coalition with neighboring states to coordinate the reopening of their economies.

"New workplace safety protocols are being established such as health screenings and face coverings. They are expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future. We are pleased to provide the high quality face masks to address this need and play a role in keeping everyone safe. Additional safety product offerings are also being considered as the markets and demands are identified," stated Miki Takeuchi, CEO.



