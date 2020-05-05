Helps health clinics, pharmacies and hospitals verify identities and issue test results onto individuals phones

Digital identity and credential management platform Yoti has developed a privacy focussed approach to sharing Covid-19 test credentials using biometrics and anti-spoofing technology. It is backed by a global Code of Practice that's designed to protect individuals sharing verified health test results with organisations.

The solution helps health organisations issue, update and revoke trusted health credentials onto an individual's free Yoti app through the secure Yoti platform. This ensures the highest standards of health data management and transparency for those that have the authority to issue, share and review test credentials that sit alongside an individual's digital ID. This enables them to share their credentials in a way that promotes data minimisation and protects privacy.

Digital IDs offer greater protection than traditional ID documents, with individual details encrypted and shielded by a 5 digit PIN, along with the person's unique biometrics. This makes Yoti a ready-made and secure solution for health credential management. Backed by a trusted code of practice that was written with the help of medical and privacy experts, the code is centred around five key pillars:

Trusted identity verification of individuals Trusted and transparent medical testing of individuals by medical authorities Trusted storage of credentials or Medical Data Trusted presentation and transfer of Medical Test Credentials Privacy requirements

Yoti is already creating digital staff IDs for the UK NHS and has been adopted as the official digital ID of the Jersey Government. It is accepted in 12,000 UK stores. The free app has had over 7 million downloads and is built with the highest data security standards. Yoti accepts government-approved IDs from over 190 countries, which are verified using leading technology and trained security experts.

The solution is free for individuals and health organisations issuing Covid-19 test results on Yoti. Quick to install APIs with no integration fees mean it's fast and easy to deploy and brings privacy by design, with no tracking of individuals. Digital receipts provide a clear audit trail for people to know what they share, when and with whom.

Yoti would like fellow experts to provide feedback on the Code of Conduct via julie.dawson@yoti.com and help create an industry-wide standard.

