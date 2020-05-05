Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle that explains how artificial intelligence is transforming the media and entertainment industry

Amid the rising demand for OTT and online streaming services, media and entertainment companies face multiple challenges that can be attributed to factors such as demand fluctuations, unpredictable traffic, and personalization of services. Companies in the media and entertainment sector are investing a significant portion of their budget to improve bandwidth for streaming content seamlessly, unaware of the benefits they can obtain by using artificial intelligence to personalize user experience and search optimization while improving content-creation and production processes. Additionally, media companies can leverage artificial intelligence to automate operations and drive decision-making. In this article, we have highlighted a few benefits of artificial intelligence in the media and entertainment industry that can help companies to gather data at scale and improve the consumer experience.

According to Quantzig's advanced analytics experts, "Artificial intelligence enables media and entertainment companies to precisely target audiences based on their media consumption patterns, increasing the chance of a conversion."

Benefits of Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in the Media and Entertainment Sector

At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by media service providers amid the crisis. To help them emerge successfully, our advanced analytics experts analyze the role of AI and analytics in driving better outcomes by shedding light on its benefits:

Facilitates real-time streaming Boosts user experience Improves content management and delivery

With business needs changing dynamically and customer demands evolving rapidly, media service providers must focus on improving business efficiency to stay afloat. But it's crucial to note that transformation is an ongoing process that deserves more profound perception and widespread adoption of advanced technology and analytics. At Quantzig, we understand the business needs of our clients which is why curated a comprehensive portfolio of AI-backed advanced analytics solutions for the media and entertainment sector to help transform business processes ensure business continuity amid the crisis. Learn more

