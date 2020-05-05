

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After more than six weeks of ordering Californians to stay at home, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state is partially reopening for business.



'Based off our progress, we'll begin to gradually move into Stage 2 this Friday,' Newsom said at his daily news conference.



'Some sectors where there's a lower risk of transmission will be able to adapt and re-open with modifications,' he added.



This will include some businesses in retail and manufacturing/logistics sectors.



Book, clothing, toy and sporting goods stores, as well as music shops and florists will be allowed to open.



Lock down of malls, offices or sit-down service in restaurants will continue.



On Monday, Governor Newsom and California Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Y. Angell issued the states Reopening Roadmap Report Card that shows key metrics are on-schedule.



'Based on this, we will begin to gradually move into Stage 2. Lower Risk Workplaces starting this Friday,' the Governor said on Twitter.



Confirmed cases of COVID19 in California have risen to 56135.



In a note of caution, Newsom said, 'CA is flattening the curve--but we must continue to take this seriously and allow our reopening to be guided by data and science'.



Meanwhile, possible Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden demanded that essential workers on the front lines of the cornoavirus crisis deserve premium pay, emergency paid sick leave, and protections that keep them safe.



'Make no mistake: We can emerge from this crisis a stronger, better, and fairer nation. It's within our power - we just need a president and an administration who are up for the task,' the former vice president said on Twitter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken