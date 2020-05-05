

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $418 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $1.39 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $418 Mln. vs. $209 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken